Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Libya, Syria With Turkish Counterpart - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the settlement of crises in Libya and Syria with his Turkish counterpart, Sedat Onal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On October 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry hosted a new round of consultations on the settlement of crises in Libya and Syria between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic Sedat Onal," the statement said on late Thursday.

The parties marked the progress reached during the intra-Libyan political, military and economic negotiations.

They also stressed the importance of the inclusive nature of the Libyan talks under the UN aegis.

"While discussing the situation in Syria, the parties pointed out the relevance of further coordinated efforts of Russia and Turkey, including as part of the Astana process, on assisting in reaching the comprehensive settlement on the basis of the 2254 Resolution of the UN Security Council and the commitment to the principles of unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria," the statement added.

Russia and Turkey have significant differences on the situation in Libya and Syria, but are actively cooperating on both issues.

