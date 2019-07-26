Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Middle East With Egyptian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed on Thursday the situation in the middle East and North Africa with Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Ihab Ahmed Talaat Nasr, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties exchanged opinions about the situation in the Middle East and North Africa with a focus on the Palestinian territories, Libya and Sudan," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats have also discussed further boost of the Russian-Egyptian cooperation and addressed practical aspects of preparations for the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi in October.

The first ever Russia-Africa Summit will be held in the Russian southern resort city of Sochi on October 24.