Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Middle East With Syrian Ambassador - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the situation in the Middle East, Syria in particular, with country's Ambassador to Moscow Riyad Haddad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the situation in the middle East, Syria in particular, with country's Ambassador to Moscow Riyad Haddad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"They had a detailed exchange of opinions regarding the developments in Syria, and the Middle East in general," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides have also discussed preparations for the Russian-Syrian Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, planned to take place from December 23-25, in Moscow.

Russia is heavily involved in the restoration of Syria's economy, which has been ravaged by an ongoing civil war.