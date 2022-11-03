Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Situation in Gulf With Saudi Ambassador - Moscow

UrduPoint.com

Published November 03, 2022

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Deputy Minister Alexander Grushko met with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Abdulrahman Al Ahmed to discuss the situation in the Persian Gulf

The meeting took place against the backdrop of reports suggesting that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the United States warning of "an imminent attack" by Iran on Saudi territory.

"(The deputy minister and the ambassador) exchanged opinions on relevant issues of international and regional agenda emphasizing the situation in the Persian Gulf.

(They) noted the need to use political and diplomatic means for overcoming contradictions and finding ways of strengthening security of regional powers. Some practical issues of developing multidimensional Russia-Saudi cooperation were also considered," the ministry said.

Following the reports, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Western countries were intentionally stirring up strong feelings against Iran. He said Tehran would consider establishing and strengthening stability and security in the middle East on the basis of constructive interplay with its neighbors.

