Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses State Of JCPOA With Indian Ambassador - Ministry

Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:31 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses State of JCPOA With Indian Ambassador - Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has discussed arms control issues, including the situation with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, with Indian Ambassador to Russia D. Bala Venkatesh Varma, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has discussed arms control issues, including the situation with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, with Indian Ambassador to Russia D. Bala Venkatesh Varma, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"During the conversation, they had a detailed discussion on the current issues of armaments control as well as the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, stressing the ongoing discussions on the issue at the UNSC," the ministry said in a statement.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

Earlier in the day, Tehran granted permission to the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect two of its unspecified nuclear facilities.

