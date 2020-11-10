Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syrian Peace With Ambassadors of Turkey, Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the course and prospects of conflict settlement in Syria with Syrian and Turkish ambassadors in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in press release on Monday.

Bogdanov, who also serves as the special envoy of the Russian president for the middle East and Africa, has met with Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar.

"During the discussion of the situation in Syria the topicality was acknowledged of further coordinated efforts of Russia and Turkey, including within the 'Astana process,' to facilitate a comprehensive settlement based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said in a press release.

In a separate meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad, him and Bogdanov discussed the "situation in Syria and around it, including in the context of the need to mobilize international efforts for the assistance in the restoration of Syria's social-economic infrastructure, as well as the repatriation of Syrian refugees.

"With that, the Russian side reaffirmed its unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and its readiness to continue assisting the Syrian people in the fight against international terrorism," the press release read.

In May 2017, the so-called Astana-format talks in Kazakhstan among parties to the Syrian conflict under mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey resulted in an agreement to create four de-escalation zones in Syria. Three of them went under Damascus' control in 2018, while the fourth one, Idlib, is partially controlled by terrorists and partially by Turkish forces.

Resolution 2254 was unanimously adopted by the UN Security Council on December 18, 2015. It outlines a road map and timetable for the peace process in Syria, including an immediate ceasefire by the conflict parties and a UN-administered democratic election to be held within 18 months pursuant to the adoption of the new constitution.