Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syria Settlement With Syrian Ambassador - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russia's Special Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed with Syrian Ambassador Riyadh Haddad political settlement in Syria and ways of strengthening the trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Damascus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"During the conversation there was a discussion of some relevant issues related to further strengthening of Russia-Syria trade and economic cooperation, and also the creation of conditions for the earliest return of the Syrian refugees and internally displaced people to their places of permanent residence. There was also an exchange of opinions regarding the development of the situation in Syria, including the issues of political settlement and decisive fight against terrorism," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Syrian Civil War has been going on since 2011. During the war a considerable part of Syrian infrastructure was destroyed in the fight between President Bashar Assad's forces and different terrorist groups, including Islamic State (banned in Russia). In 2017, it was announced that the Islamic State had been defeated in Syria and Iraq. Even though there are still remnants of various militant forces in some regions of the country, the most pertinent issues right now are political stabilization, rebuilding of Syria, and the return of Syrian refugees.