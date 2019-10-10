UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syria With Qatari Ambassador - Ministry

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:29 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syria With Qatari Ambassador - Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has talked about the situation in the Middle East, in particular Turkey's ongoing military operation in northeastern Syria, with Qatari Ambassador to Russia Fahd bin Mohammed Attiyah, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has talked about the situation in the middle East, in particular Turkey's ongoing military operation in northeastern Syria, with Qatari Ambassador to Russia Fahd bin Mohammed Attiyah, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

"The officials discussed current issues of further development of multidimensional Russia-Qatar ties including the schedule of relevant contacts and events. The sides also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East with special focus on the situation in Syria and its northeastern part," the ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone.

On the same day, Turkey began shelling targets and announced the beginning of a ground offensive, which has already resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the border, and many more have been wounded in Turkish attacks and return fire. The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Syria Russia Turkey Same Middle East Border Government Arab

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Expects Normandy Four Summit Date t ..

19 seconds ago

Swedish Foreign Minister Favors EU Imposing Arms E ..

22 seconds ago

Indigenous Protesters Take Eight Police Officers H ..

24 seconds ago

US Warns Turkey of 'Consequences' Amid Incursion i ..

26 seconds ago

Cuban Parliament Elects Miguel Diaz-Canel as Presi ..

22 minutes ago

Johnson Meets With Irish Prime Minister to Discuss ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.