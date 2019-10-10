Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syria With Qatari Ambassador - Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has talked about the situation in the Middle East, in particular Turkey's ongoing military operation in northeastern Syria, with Qatari Ambassador to Russia Fahd bin Mohammed Attiyah, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has talked about the situation in the middle East, in particular Turkey 's ongoing military operation in northeastern Syria , with Qatari Ambassador to Russia Fahd bin Mohammed Attiyah, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

"The officials discussed current issues of further development of multidimensional Russia-Qatar ties including the schedule of relevant contacts and events. The sides also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East with special focus on the situation in Syria and its northeastern part," the ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone.

On the same day, Turkey began shelling targets and announced the beginning of a ground offensive, which has already resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the border, and many more have been wounded in Turkish attacks and return fire. The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.