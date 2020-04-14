Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, East Libyan Speaker Discuss Escalation Near Tripoli

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the recent escalation in Libya with Aguila Saleh Issa, the speaker of the eastern-based Libyan House of Representatives, over phone on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The conversation was initiated by the Libyan side, according to the statement.

"During the conversation, the latest development of the military and political situation in and around Libya was discussed. Russia reaffirmed its position in support of an inclusive intra-Libyan dialogue, which would lead to the creation of effective public authorities in Libya capable of ensuring the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of this country that is traditionally friendly to us," the statement read.

Since the onset of Libya's political disarray in 2011, the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has established itself as the power pole in the country's west with the center in Tripoli, while the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) took control over the east with the center in Tobruk, where the House of Representatives has also settled.

On Monday, the GNA launched a rapid offensive against the LNA forces west of the country's capital of Tripoli. Earlier on Tuesday, Sputnik has learned from Hassan Alsideeg, the GNA Foreign Ministry's deputy for policy planning, that the GNA forces have captured the areas along the coastal line from the city of Misrata to the city of Zuwara close to the Tunisian border east of Tripoli.