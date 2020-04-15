UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, East Libyan Speaker Discuss Escalation Near Tripoli

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, East Libyan Speaker Discuss Escalation Near Tripoli

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the recent escalation in Libya with Aguila Saleh Issa, the speaker of the eastern-based Libyan House of Representatives, over phone on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The conversation was initiated by the Libyan side, according to the statement.

"During the conversation, the latest development of the military and political situation in and around Libya was discussed. Russia reaffirmed its position in support of an inclusive intra-Libyan dialogue, which would lead to the creation of effective public authorities in Libya capable of ensuring the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of this country that is traditionally friendly to us," the statement read.

Since the onset of Libya's political disarray in 2011, the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has established itself as the power pole in the country's west with the center in Tripoli, while the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) took control over the east with the center in Tobruk, where the House of Representatives has also settled.

On Monday, the GNA launched a rapid offensive against the LNA forces west of the country's capital of Tripoli. Earlier on Tuesday, Sputnik has learned from Hassan Alsideeg, the GNA Foreign Ministry's deputy for policy planning, that the GNA forces have captured the areas along the coastal line from the city of Misrata to the city of Zuwara close to the Tunisian border east of Tripoli.

Related Topics

Africa Army Russia Tripoli Lead Libya Middle East Border From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Global Oil Output May Shrink Beyond OPEC+ Deal, 20 ..

9 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, US to Suffer Most From OPEC+ Oil Pro ..

9 minutes ago

Seven medics on Los Angeles hospital ship test pos ..

9 minutes ago

Scientists Scramble to Study Coronavirus-Induced S ..

30 minutes ago

Obama endorses Biden for president to 'heal' Ameri ..

30 minutes ago

Trump eyes reopening US economy but sparks polemic ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.