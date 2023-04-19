UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Sudan, Syria - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Egyptian ambassador in Russia Nazih el Nagari on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Sudan and recent contacts between Syria and other Arab nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides paid particular attention to the situation in Sudan amid ongoing armed clashes in the country as well as the situation in Syria and around it in the wake of activation of the political contacts between Damascus and the capitals of other Arab states," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said that the sides had exchanged views on strengthening foreign policy coordination between Moscow and Cairo to help resolve crises in the middle East and North Africa.

On Saturday, clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere.

The military accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against the latter's bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree to dissolve the RSF. On Tuesday, the parties to the conflict agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire. On Tuesday, the Sudanese Health Ministry said it estimated that around 270 people have been killed in the four days of clashes and a further 2,600 have been injured.

Earlier in April, the foreign ministers of the Gulf Arab nations, Iraq, Egypt and Jordan held a meeting in Jeddah to discuss Syria's possible return to the League of Arab States, after its membership had been suspended over the 2011 unrest.

