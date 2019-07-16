UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Syria, Libya - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Tuesday discussed the middle Eastern peace process and crises in Syria and Libya with Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"[The sides] exchanged views on the development of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on Syrian settlement, the Middle Eastern peace process and the situation in Libya," the ministry said.

The politicians also stressed the closeness of Russia's and Egypt's political and diplomatic approaches to resolving regional conflicts, the ministry added.

Vershinin and Nasr also discussed improving Russian-Egyptian foreign policy coordination at international platforms, including the United Nations.

