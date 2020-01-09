Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Libya - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received on Thursday Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Ihab Ahmed Talaat Nasr to discuss the Middle East agenda with a focus on the situation in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"A confidential discussion of topical issues on the Middle East agenda with an emphasis on the situation in Libya was held. At the same time, the constant focus of Moscow and Cairo on effective interaction and coordination of approaches in the international arena was confirmed," the ministry said.

Last week, the Turkish parliament approved President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's initiative to send troops to Libya following an official request by the Tripoli-based UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), which is currently trying to repel an offensive by the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar.

Most Arab countries, including Egypt, strongly oppose Turkey's possible military intervention in the Libyan conflict.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with the LNA controlling the east and the GNA sitting in the country's west. The situation escalated over the past few months as the LNA launched a new offensive on GNA-held Tripoli. On Monday, the LNA declared full control over the strategic coastal town of Sirte.