Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Libya

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Nazih an Nagari discussed the situation in Libya and elsewhere in the Middle east, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Nazih an Nagari discussed the situation in Libya and elsewhere in the middle east, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The meeting itself took place on Wednesday.

"Opinions were exchanged with great interest and the focus was on the development of the political and socioeconomic situation in Libya as well as prospects for settlement between Palestine and Israel," the ministry said.