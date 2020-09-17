UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Libya

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Libya

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Nazih an Nagari discussed the situation in Libya and elsewhere in the Middle east, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Nazih an Nagari discussed the situation in Libya and elsewhere in the middle east, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The meeting itself took place on Wednesday.

"Opinions were exchanged with great interest and the focus was on the development of the political and socioeconomic situation in Libya as well as prospects for settlement between Palestine and Israel," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Russia Libya

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel plan to include Palestinian areas in b ..

2 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific issues refund statement

20 minutes ago

Liguria Needs Help Desks to Advise Businesses on A ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 3,000 Volunteers Invited to Phase 3 Trial ..

2 minutes ago

Assange's Partner Says Wikileaks' Founder Being X- ..

2 minutes ago

Lukoil Once Again Tops Forbes List of Largest Russ ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.