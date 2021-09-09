Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Emphasizes Need for Counterterrorism Cooperation With US

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov expressed the belief that counterterrorism cooperation with Washington is objectively necessary after the deadly 9/11 attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov expressed the belief that counterterrorism cooperation with Washington is objectively necessary after the deadly 9/11 attacks.

"Although the political dialogue is now frozen, counterterrorism cooperation with the United States is objectively necessary, as it is in line with our national interests and tasks of maintaining international peace and security," Syromolotov told Sputnik.

"However, we should not need such cooperation more than our partners from across the ocean do," the Russian diplomat emphasized.