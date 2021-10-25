Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, EU Ambassador Discuss Moscow-Brussels Relations

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:43 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer discussed relations between Moscow and the European Union, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties discussed the state of relations between Russia and the European Union.

A number of issues on the bilateral agenda and the schedule of upcoming events within the framework of the political dialogue were also substantively touched upon," the ministry said.

