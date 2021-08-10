UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Expresses Concern Over Escalation On Lebanon-Israel Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, during a meeting with a representative of a Lebanese ex-minister, confirmed Russia's position in favor of an early formation of a capable government of Lebanon headed by appointed Prime Minister Najib Mikati and expressed concern about the escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

The meeting between Bogdanov and the former Lebanese prime minister's personal representative George Shaaban, took place on Monday at the request of the Lebanese side.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its position in favor of an early formation of a capable government of Lebanon led by appointed Prime Minister Najib Mikati in the interests of overcoming the country's internal problems," according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

"Concern was also expressed about the escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border with an emphasis on the need for all parties involved to display restraint and strict respect for the norms and principles of international law and the relevant decisions of the UN Security Council," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

