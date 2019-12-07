Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, FAO Director-General Praise Bilateral Relations - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Director-General of the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu discussed Russia-FAO cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The main focus was on the current relations between Russia and the FAO.

Qu Dongyu expressed satisfaction with the progressive pace of development of cooperation with our country and hope for the expansion of joint project work," the ministry said.

The meeting took place at the FAO headquarters in Rome.

Russia acknowledged the role of FAO in the fight against hunger and announced its intention to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with the organization. Moreover, Moscow emphasized its readiness for dialogue during the preparation for the UN Food Systems Summit in 2021.