UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, FAO Director-General Praise Bilateral Relations - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, FAO Director-General Praise Bilateral Relations - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Director-General of the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu discussed Russia-FAO cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The main focus was on the current relations between Russia and the FAO.

Qu Dongyu expressed satisfaction with the progressive pace of development of cooperation with our country and hope for the expansion of joint project work," the ministry said.

The meeting took place at the FAO headquarters in Rome.

Russia acknowledged the role of FAO in the fight against hunger and announced its intention to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with the organization. Moreover, Moscow emphasized its readiness for dialogue during the preparation for the UN Food Systems Summit in 2021.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Agriculture Rome Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

1 hour ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

1 hour ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

1 hour ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

1 hour ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

1 hour ago

Stock markets power ahead on strong US jobs data

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.