Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Fatah Executive Discuss Palestine-Israel Settlement

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict settlement with the secretary-general of the Fatah movement's central committee, Jibril Rajoub, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict settlement with the secretary-general of the Fatah movement's central committee, Jibril Rajoub, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The meeting took place in Moscow earlier in the day.

"During the talks, which were also attended by Palestinian Ambassador in Moscow A. [Abdel Hafiz] Nofal, the sides focused on the problems of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and the intra-Palestinian situation, highlighting the need to restore the Palestinian national unity on the platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization as soon as possible," the ministry said.

The talks also touched upon pressing issues of development of "traditionally friendly" Russian-Palestinian relations, the statement added.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

Palestine, however, itself is divided between two major factions � Fatah, which governs the West Bank, and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.