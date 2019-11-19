UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, French Ambassador Discuss Normandy Four Summit - Moscow

Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:11 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann have discussed the situation in Ukraine in the context of preparations for the Normandy Four summit, scheduled for December 9, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann have discussed the situation in Ukraine in the context of preparations for the Normandy Four summit, scheduled for December 9, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"There has been a deep exchange of opinions on the current state of the bilateral relations and on pressing global matters, including the situation in Ukraine in the context of preparations for the Normandy-format meeting," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the talks were held earlier in the day.

