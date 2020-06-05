UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, French Ambassador Discuss Libya - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 03:50 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, French Ambassador Discuss Libya - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy have discussed the situation in Libya, stressing the need to urgently cease fire in the North African country and resume intra-Libyan negotiations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy have discussed the situation in Libya, stressing the need to urgently cease fire in the North African country and resume intra-Libyan negotiations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The talks were held at the French side's initiative, in the video format.

"During the thorough opinion exchange on the pressing middle Eastern matters, a special focus was made on the situation in Libya.

The absence of alternatives to the political settlement of the crisis was stressed, as well as the need to urgently cease military activities and resume inclusive intra-Libyan negotiations on the basis of decisions made at the international Libya conference, which Berlin hosted on January 19, and the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2510, enshrining them," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bogdanov and Levy also discussed the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Resolution Fire United Nations Exchange Russia Berlin Pierre Libya January

Recent Stories

Coronavirus may leave 3 million people jobless in ..

9 minutes ago

Civil Rights Activist Al Sharpton Plans to Repeat ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Urges to Wait For Results of Probe Into No ..

6 minutes ago

Trade deficit shrinks 27.77 % in 11 months

6 minutes ago

Watchdog Slams Australian Police for Trying to Ban ..

6 minutes ago

NAB hands over Rs7.5465 million GB govt recovered ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.