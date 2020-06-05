Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, French Ambassador Discuss Libya - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy have discussed the situation in Libya, stressing the need to urgently cease fire in the North African country and resume intra-Libyan negotiations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The talks were held at the French side's initiative, in the video format.

"During the thorough opinion exchange on the pressing middle Eastern matters, a special focus was made on the situation in Libya.

The absence of alternatives to the political settlement of the crisis was stressed, as well as the need to urgently cease military activities and resume inclusive intra-Libyan negotiations on the basis of decisions made at the international Libya conference, which Berlin hosted on January 19, and the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2510, enshrining them," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bogdanov and Levy also discussed the two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the ministry added.