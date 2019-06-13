UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Georgian Envoy To Hold Talks In Prague From June 13-14

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Georgian Envoy to Hold Talks in Prague From June 13-14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and Special Representative of the Georgian Prime Minister Zurab Abashidze will hold negotiations aimed at normalizing the Russian-Georgian relations from June 13-14 in Prague.

The previous meeting of Karasin and Abashidze took place in February.

The diplomatic ties between the countries were severed after Moscow recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia back in 2008. Following the move, Georgia cut diplomatic relations with Russia.

Dialogue between the countries is currently maintained within the framework of Karasin-Abashidze regular meetings that have been held since 2012 and the Geneva International Discussions, which were launched in October 2008.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Prague Geneva Georgia February June October From

Recent Stories

Production orders of Asif Zardari to be issued aft ..

2 minutes ago

Koepka, Woods chase history as US Open tees off at ..

2 minutes ago

Rain washes out India-New Zealand World Cup match

2 minutes ago

NTDC to Adopt Modern Technology for Monitoring Tra ..

5 minutes ago

Operator of One of Tankers Attacked in Gulf of Oma ..

9 minutes ago

Trump Must Remove White House Aide for Illegal Pol ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.