Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Georgian Envoy to Hold Talks in Prague From June 13-14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and Special Representative of the Georgian Prime Minister Zurab Abashidze will hold negotiations aimed at normalizing the Russian-Georgian relations from June 13-14 in Prague.

The previous meeting of Karasin and Abashidze took place in February.

The diplomatic ties between the countries were severed after Moscow recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia back in 2008. Following the move, Georgia cut diplomatic relations with Russia.

Dialogue between the countries is currently maintained within the framework of Karasin-Abashidze regular meetings that have been held since 2012 and the Geneva International Discussions, which were launched in October 2008.