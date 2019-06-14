UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Georgian Envoy Agree To Hold Next Meeting In Fall -Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:32 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Georgian Envoy Agree to Hold Next Meeting in Fall -Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and the Special Representative of the Georgian Prime Minister, Zurab Abashidze, will hold their next meeting autumn 2019, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and the Special Representative of the Georgian Prime Minister, Zurab Abashidze, will hold their next meeting autumn 2019, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Karasin and Abashidze held negotiations aimed at normalizing the Russian-Georgian relations June 13 in the Czech capital.

"Following the talks, the sides agreed to continue [negotiations].

The next meeting is planned in fall 2019," the ministry said.

The previous meeting of Karasin and Abashidze took place in February.

The diplomatic ties between the countries were severed after Moscow recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia back in 2008.

Russia has repeatedly insisted that the recognition of two former Georgian autonomy republics reflects the existing realities. Georgia, however, still considers the two republics as part of its territory.

