Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, German Ambassador Discuss Karabakh Conflict

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:15 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko discussed with German Ambassador in Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the parties confirmed that there was no alternative to implementation of all provisions of the statement adopted at the end of the recent Moscow meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko discussed with German Ambassador in Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the parties confirmed that there was no alternative to implementation of all provisions of the statement adopted at the end of the recent Moscow meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the German ambassador's request.

"A useful exchange of views and assessments of the state of affairs in the CIS space took place, in particular regarding the ongoing hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

It was confirmed that there was no alternative to the implementation of all the provisions of the statement adopted following the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow on October 10," the statement says

The ministry added that the parties had also discussed the situation in Kyrgyzstan and Belarus and the course of the settlement of the internal Ukrainian crisis.

