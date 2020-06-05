Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Greek Ambassador Hold Talks on Libya - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Greek Ambassador to Russia Ekaterini Nassika have discussed the situation in Libya, confirming commitment to a political solution to the crisis under the United Nations aegis and calling for more active engagement of the global community, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Greek Ambassador to Russia Ekaterini Nassika have discussed the situation in Libya, confirming commitment to a political solution to the crisis under the United Nations aegis and calling for more active engagement of the global community, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The phone conversation was held earlier in the day at the Greek side's initiative. Vershinin and Nassika mainly focused on the Mediterranean area conflicts, currently under consideration by the UN Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"While exchanging opinions on the situation in Libya, they confirmed the lack of alternatives to a political settlement under the UN aegis, noting that interested countries and regional alliances, including the League of Arab States and the African Union, could make a useful contribution.

They discussed the coordination of undertaken international effort supporting the decisions made at the international conference on Libya, which was held in Berlin on January 19 with Libyan sides' participation. In this context, the need was stressed to urgently solve the problem with appointing a new special representative of the UN secretary general," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Vershinin and Nassika also discussed the need to urgently resume direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, according to the ministry.