Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Grossi Discussed Situation at ZNPP - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"There was a thorough discussion of nuclear safety issues with an emphasis on the situation around the ZNPP. Some other issues of mutual interest were also discussed," the statement said.