UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Hamas Leadership Discuss Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Hamas Leadership Discuss Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with the leadership of Hamas the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation, and was briefed by representatives of the Palestinian movement about the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the UN.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, on May 20, on the initiative of the Palestinian side, Bogdanov held phone conversations with the chairman of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh and his deputy Mousa Abu Marzook.

"During the talks, they discussed ways out of the current military confrontation between the Palestinians and the Israelis, accompanied by an increase in the number of civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure and degradation of the humanitarian situation.

The Hamas leaders informed about the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland aimed at a ceasefire," the statement says.

The Russian side reaffirmed support for a peaceful political settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the existing international legal basis, including the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly, the ministry said, noting its readiness to assist in establishing a dialogue between the Palestinians and the Israelis both in bilateral contacts and in the format the middle East Quartet of International Mediators.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Egypt Qatar Middle East May

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

2 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

2 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

4 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.