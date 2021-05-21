Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Hamas Leadership Discuss Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with the leadership of Hamas the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation, and was briefed by representatives of the Palestinian movement about the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the UN.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, on May 20, on the initiative of the Palestinian side, Bogdanov held phone conversations with the chairman of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh and his deputy Mousa Abu Marzook.

"During the talks, they discussed ways out of the current military confrontation between the Palestinians and the Israelis, accompanied by an increase in the number of civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure and degradation of the humanitarian situation.

The Hamas leaders informed about the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland aimed at a ceasefire," the statement says.

The Russian side reaffirmed support for a peaceful political settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the existing international legal basis, including the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly, the ministry said, noting its readiness to assist in establishing a dialogue between the Palestinians and the Israelis both in bilateral contacts and in the format the middle East Quartet of International Mediators.