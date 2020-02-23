Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Highlights Russian-US Cooperation on Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The Russian-US de-conflicting measures in Syria are very effective, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said amid reports of US and Russian troops conflicting in Syria.

"The de-conflicting mechanisms are working, they are very effective. There is clear understanding of who does what in what region, we are talking about coordination," Grushko said on Russia's Channel One on Saturday.

Former head of the Russian Defense Ministry's International Military Cooperation Department Ivashov told Sputnik earlier this week that US troops in Syria would continue to use provocations and small scuffles with Russian forces to keep tensions high.

According to Ivashov, Washington is not interested in a full stabilization of the situation in Syria.

Several videos have been circulating on social media showing US military vehicles blocking roads to prevent the movement of Russian forces in Syria.

Under an agreement reached by Russia, Iran and Turkey in May 2017 four de-escalation zones have been established in Syria. Three of them have been controlled by Damascus since 2018. In September 2018, Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi to create a demilitarized zone in Idlib.