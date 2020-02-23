UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Highlights Russian-US Cooperation On Syria

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 04:50 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Highlights Russian-US Cooperation on Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The Russian-US de-conflicting measures in Syria are very effective, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said amid reports of US and Russian troops conflicting in Syria.

"The de-conflicting mechanisms are working, they are very effective. There is clear understanding of who does what in what region, we are talking about coordination," Grushko said on Russia's Channel One on Saturday.

Former head of the Russian Defense Ministry's International Military Cooperation Department Ivashov told Sputnik earlier this week that US troops in Syria would continue to use provocations and small scuffles with Russian forces to keep tensions high.

According to Ivashov, Washington is not interested in a full stabilization of the situation in Syria.

Several videos have been circulating on social media showing US military vehicles blocking roads to prevent the movement of Russian forces in Syria.

Under an agreement reached by Russia, Iran and Turkey in May 2017 four de-escalation zones have been established in Syria. Three of them have been controlled by Damascus since 2018. In September 2018, Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi to create a demilitarized zone in Idlib.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Washington Social Media Damascus Vehicles Sochi Idlib May September 2017 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

4 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

5 hours ago

Saudi Aramco announces regulatory approval of the ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Mianwali on Su ..

5 hours ago

SUP president for thorough investigation into part ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.