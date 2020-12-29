Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Cuban Ambassador - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has met with Cuban Ambassador in Moscow Julio Garmendia Pena to discuss the bilateral state cooperation, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has met with Cuban Ambassador in Moscow Julio Garmendia Pena to discuss the bilateral state cooperation, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

"The conversation, which proceeded in the atmosphere of friendship, mutual understanding, transparency and respect, as is customary for the Russian-Cuban dialogue, covered key issues pertaining to the strengthening of the multidimensional bilateral collaboration in the spirit of strategic partnership," the ministry said in a press release.

Russia continues to believe that Cuba should be immediately relieved of the trade, economic and financial blockade imposed by the United States, according to the press release.

Ryabkov was also quoted as conveying regards to Pena for the upcoming Cuban national holiday of Liberty Day on January 1.

The United States embargoed trade with Cuba in 1962 in response to the massive expropriation of US assets by the Cuban government in 1960, including the property of such companies as Exxon, Texaco, Coca-Cola and General Electric. The total amount of the suits against Cuba exceeds $8 billion, although Havana claims that the damage from US sanctions was much more costly.

Under additional restrictions introduced during the presidency of Donald Trump in the US, two Swiss companies � Acutronic and IMT Medical AG � were unable to supply ventilators to Cuba during the coronavirus pandemic.