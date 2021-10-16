Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Holds Talks With Syrian Opposition Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, discussed the situation in Syria in a telephone conversation with the head of the Syrian opposition Peace and Freedom Front, Ahmad Jarba, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"During the exchange of views on the development of the situation in and around Syria, special attention was paid to the issue of political settlement in the Syrian Arab Republic on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The Russian side reaffirmed its fundamental support for the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, the ministry said.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, in Moscow, during which he criticized the presence of Turkish and US forces in northern Syria as a violation of international law.

The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian military in order to topple the government of Assad. UN Security Council Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015, reaffirms the UN's commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

Turkey has played a considerable role in the conflict by supporting various opposition groups fighting the Syrian government, attacking the Kurdish forces located in Syria, while hundreds of US troops are stationed in eastern Syria helping Kurdish-led fighters in a fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).