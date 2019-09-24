UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Hopes US New Security Adviser O'Brien To Listen To Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:26 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed hope, commenting on Robert O'Brien's nomination to the post of the US national security adviser, that the new team would be able to at least take into consideration Moscow's position

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed hope, commenting on Robert O'Brien's nomination to the post of the US national security adviser, that the new team would be able to at least take into consideration Moscow's position.

US President Donald Trump announced on September 18 that he would appoint O'Brien, his special envoy for hostage affairs, to replace John Bolton as the national security adviser, following the latter's departure from the post.

"I would say that .

.. it depends on to which extent the new team will ensure consistency. I hope that the negative consistency, which I believe is almost inevitable concerning Russia, will be, within a sensible period of time, upgraded to such a level when people from the Western wing of the White House will be at least able to listen to what we tell them, to take into consideration our logic and position, and will not be rejecting everything just because it comes from Russia," Ryabkov said in an interview with RT broadcaster.

