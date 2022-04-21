Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, ICRC Discuss Ukraine-Related Humanitarian Issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed humanitarian issues related to Ukraine with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On April 21, in Moscow, Vershinin met with Ikhtiyar Aslanov, the head of the ICRC regional delegation in Russia and Belarus, and Philip Spoerri, former head of the ICRC delegation in Syria, the newly appointed ICRC representative to facilitate technical humanitarian advice on the situation in Ukraine, the ministry said.

"During the meeting, the parameters of the current interaction with the Red Cross were discussed. Particular attention was paid to the functioning of humanitarian corridors, ensuring the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the needy population in the DPR, LPR and Ukraine, as well as the proper treatment of prisoners of war," the ministry said in a statement.