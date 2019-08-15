Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Indian Ambassador Discuss Coordination Within UN

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin and Indian Ambassador to Moscow Shri D. Bala Venkatesh Varma discussed bilateral cooperation within the United Nations , the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"During the conversation, [the parties] discussed pressing international problems, including bilateral cooperation within the UN platform," the statement said.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, discussed the situation in Southern Asia amid renewed Pakistani-Indian tensions, triggered by New Delhi's decision to revoke the special status of its Jammu and Kashmir state, which lies in the disputed Kashmir region.