UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Indian Ambassador Discuss Coordination Within UN

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 09:02 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Indian Ambassador Discuss Coordination Within UN

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin and Indian Ambassador to Moscow Shri D. Bala Venkatesh Varma discussed bilateral cooperation within the United Nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin and Indian Ambassador to Moscow Shri D. Bala Venkatesh Varma discussed bilateral cooperation within the United Nations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"During the conversation, [the parties] discussed pressing international problems, including bilateral cooperation within the UN platform," the statement said.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, discussed the situation in Southern Asia amid renewed Pakistani-Indian tensions, triggered by New Delhi's decision to revoke the special status of its Jammu and Kashmir state, which lies in the disputed Kashmir region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Moscow Russia Jammu New Delhi Asia

Recent Stories

UK Conservatives Unlikely to Back Opposition Again ..

4 minutes ago

Germany to Increase Monthly Benefits to Holocaust ..

4 minutes ago

Growth of Global Merchandise Trade Likely to Remai ..

4 minutes ago

UK, Norway Reinforce Commitment to Jointly Patrol ..

4 minutes ago

Syed Fakhar Imam urges world powers to play role f ..

10 minutes ago

Over 1Mln People Granted UK Settlement Status Unde ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.