Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, IOM Chief Discuss Situation On Polish Border - Moscow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:49 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General Antonio Vitorino discussed the situation in Afghanistan, Syria and on the Belarusian-Polish border, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues on the international migration agenda. The parties paid special attention to discussing the situation in Afghanistan, Syria and on the Belarusian-Polish border," the statement says.

