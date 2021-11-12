Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, IOM Chief Discuss Situation on Polish Border - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General Antonio Vitorino discussed the situation in Afghanistan, Syria and on the Belarusian-Polish border, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

"A thorough exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues on the international migration agenda. The parties paid special attention to discussing the situation in Afghanistan, Syria and on the Belarusian-Polish border," the statement says.