Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Iranian Ambassador Discuss Middle East, Syria - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali discussed middle East issues, including settlement in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Middle East issues were considered in detail, including the tasks of ensuring security in the Persian Gulf and promoting a comprehensive settlement in Syria based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the regional countries, non-interference in their internal affairs," the ministry said.

Vershinin and Jalali discussed urgent issues on the UN Security Council agenda and issues of coordination in the sphere of protecting and promoting human rights, including in the UN Human Rights Council.