Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Iranian Ambassador Discuss Situation in Syria - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali discussed the ongoing conflict in Syria during a meeting on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Both parties discussed a number of pressing international and regional issues, including the current situation in Syria. They expressed support for the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva," the ministry's statement read.

Additionally, Vershinin and Jalali both reinstated their countries' desire to maintain cooperation within the framework of the Astana format.

A new round of Astana-format peace talks on Syria are scheduled to be held in the near future, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi told the UN Security Council on Thursday evening.

Russia and Iran, as well as Turkey, are guarantors of the Astana process, which began in 2017 in the Kazakh capital of the same name that was later renamed Nur-Sultan. The talks established four de-escalation zones in Syria, three of which are under government control. The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) controls pockets of the other de-escalation zone in Idlib province.