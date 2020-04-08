MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the Iranian Foreign Ministry's senior adviser for political issues, Ali Asgar Haji, on Wednesday discussed the situation in Syria, including humanitarian aid for Damascus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Yemeni crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the situation in Syria, including the situation 'on the ground,' measures of humanitarian assistance to combat the coronavirus epidemic, as well as matters regarding the promotion of the political process led and implemented by the Syrians themselves with the support of the United Nations, with a focus on the continuation of the work of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the diplomats also addressed the ceasefire and stabilization of the situation in Yemen, as well as efforts to solve urgent humanitarian problems in the country.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the talks were held at Iran's initiative.