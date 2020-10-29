UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Iran's Special Envoy Discussed Karabakh - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:46 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister and special presidential envoy for the Karabakh crisis settlement, discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister and special presidential envoy for the Karabakh crisis settlement, discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They discussed the situation in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rudenko and Araghchi also discussed the regional agenda, including cooperation in Central Asia, in the Caspian Sea region and in Transcaucasia.

More Stories From World

