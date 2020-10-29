Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister and special presidential envoy for the Karabakh crisis settlement, discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister and special presidential envoy for the Karabakh crisis settlement, discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They discussed the situation in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rudenko and Araghchi also discussed the regional agenda, including cooperation in Central Asia, in the Caspian Sea region and in Transcaucasia.