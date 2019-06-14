UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Israeli Ambassador Discuss Situation In Syria - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:20 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Israeli Ambassador Discuss Situation in Syria - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held a meeting on Thursday with Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Gary Koren to discuss the situation in Syria and the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, the sides discussed issues related to the Middles East that are on the UN agenda and considered the state of bilateral interaction in various bodies and organizations of the United Nations. Special attention was paid to the situation in Syria and the Persian Gulf," the statement said.

The meeting was held at Israeli initiative.

