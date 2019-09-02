UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Israeli Ambassador Discuss Israeli-Lebanese Tensions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren discussed the recent tensions on the border between Israel and Lebanon, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren discussed the recent tensions on the border between Israel and Lebanon, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The situation in the middle East was discussed with a focus on the dangerous escalation on Israeli-Lebanese border. In this regard, Russia stressed the need to show restraint to avoid any further escalation of tensions," the ministry said.

The meeting was held at the request of the Israeli diplomat.

