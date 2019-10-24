UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Libya's Sarraj Discuss Situation In Libya - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:49 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Libya's Sarraj Discuss Situation in Libya - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj have discussed the military, political and humanitarian situation in the North African country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj have discussed the military, political and humanitarian situation in the North African country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the conversation, in which GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala has taken part as well, they have discussed frankly the development of military-political and humanitarian situation in Libya," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow has confirmed its continued commitment to ensuring Libya's unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty, and eliminating terrorism in the country, divided between two rival governments, the ministry said, adding that the sides have also touched upon bilateral ties.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Libya Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

 PM Khan's speech to be included in FIR if anythi ..

15 minutes ago

48 beggars rounded up in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to $60.42 a barrel W ..

51 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB court in Ashiana ..

55 minutes ago

Illegal weapons recovered during search operation ..

6 minutes ago

French media take Google to competition regulator ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.