MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj have discussed the military, political and humanitarian situation in the North African country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the conversation, in which GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala has taken part as well, they have discussed frankly the development of military-political and humanitarian situation in Libya," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow has confirmed its continued commitment to ensuring Libya's unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty, and eliminating terrorism in the country, divided between two rival governments, the ministry said, adding that the sides have also touched upon bilateral ties.