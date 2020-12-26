Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meets Armenian Ombudsman - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin held a meeting with the Armenian ombudsman, Arman Tatoyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin held a meeting with the Armenian ombudsman, Arman Tatoyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Tatoyan said that he was going to Moscow to facilitate the return of Armenian prisoners from Azerbaijan.

"The parties held a thorough exchange of views on the observance of human rights in our countries and discussed opportunities for increasing cooperation on relevant international and regional platforms," the press service said.

At the end of September, the simmering Nagorno-Karabakh conflict flared up in full force and led to numerous civilian casualties. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to conclude a truce with Russian mediation and exchange prisoners. Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region.