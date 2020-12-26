UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meets Armenian Ombudsman - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 12:28 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meets Armenian Ombudsman - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin held a meeting with the Armenian ombudsman, Arman Tatoyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin held a meeting with the Armenian ombudsman, Arman Tatoyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Tatoyan said that he was going to Moscow to facilitate the return of Armenian prisoners from Azerbaijan.

"The parties held a thorough exchange of views on the observance of human rights in our countries and discussed opportunities for increasing cooperation on relevant international and regional platforms," the press service said.

At the end of September, the simmering Nagorno-Karabakh conflict flared up in full force and led to numerous civilian casualties. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to conclude a truce with Russian mediation and exchange prisoners. Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Armenia Azerbaijan September From

Recent Stories

Explosion in Nashville believed to be &#039;intent ..

46 minutes ago

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

1 hour ago

Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Constr ..

7 minutes ago

Explosion in downtown Nashville an 'intentional ac ..

7 minutes ago

Estonia to Receive First COVID-19 Vaccines on Satu ..

7 minutes ago

Britain faces major Brexit challenges after last-m ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.