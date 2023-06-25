Open Menu

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meets Chinese Foreign Minister In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang exchanged views on a number of issues in Beijing on Sunday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"On June 25, 2023, a member of China's State Council, Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko in Beijing and exchanged views with him on Sino-Russian relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.

No further details of the meeting were given.

On June 20, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the level of strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing allowed Russia to be sure that building relations between China and other countries would not be directed against the Russian Federation.

