Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meets US Acting Assistant Secretary of State in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker held a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

"It is my first time back in many years, so good to be here," Reeker, who is in Moscow on a two-day visit, told reporters afterward.

The US diplomat did not offer any other comments, citing lack of time.

The meeting took place at the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry and lasted almost an hour and a half.