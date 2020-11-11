UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meets With Leader Of Syrian Opposition Party - Moscow

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held a meeting with Mohammed Shaker, the chairman of the Arab Independent Movement, a recently-founded Syrian opposition party, on Wednesday in Moscow to discuss the ongoing developments in the middle Eastern country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On November 11, Special Representative of Russian President [Vladimir Putin] for the Middle East and African Countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with the Chairman of the Syrian Independent Arab Movement opposition party, Mohammed Shaker, at his request.

During the conversation, in-depth exchange of views took place on the development of the situation in Syria," the ministry said.

Bogdanov emphasized the importance of moving towards a political settlement in Syria in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 that calls for ensuring Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

More Stories From World

