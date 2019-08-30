UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meets With UN USG At MAKS-2019 - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:42 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare, who arrived in Moscow to visit the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare, who arrived in Moscow to visit the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"The interaction between Russia and UN Secretariat in the area of technical and logistical support for UN peacekeeping missions, including the participation of Russian suppliers of goods and services in the system of UN procurement, has been discussed," the statement read.

On Thursday, Khare told Sputnik that the United Nations would further strengthen cooperation with Russia on air transport support for the missions.

MAKS-2019 is held from August 27 to September 1 in Moscow region's Zhukovsky. This biennial event is among the world's largest of its kind. Russian and foreign aviation experts, manufacturers and businessmen gather to attend exhibitions, roundtables and conferences featuring the latest achievements and novelties in the aviation sphere.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

