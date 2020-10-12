Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Minsk Group Co-Chair Discuss Karabakh - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, US co-chair of the Minsk Group of the OSCE Andrew Schaefer and envoy of the current chair of the OSCE on Nagorno-Karabakh Andrzej Kasprzyk discussed the situation in the Karabakh region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, US co-chair of the Minsk Group of the OSCE Andrew Schaefer and envoy of the current chair of the OSCE on Nagorno-Karabakh Andrzej Kasprzyk discussed the situation in the Karabakh region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"In this conversation, the situation with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed," the ministry said, adding that the sides spoke about ways to implement the agreements reached at a Moscow meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia.