Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov To Visit Pyongyang Next Week - N. Korean Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:23 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov is expected to pay a visit to the North Korean capital of Pyongyang next week, the North Korean Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov is expected to pay a visit to the North Korean capital of Pyongyang next week, the North Korean Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov will pay a visit to Pyongyang next week at the [North] Korean side's invitation," the embassy said.

There is no information available about the program of the visit.

