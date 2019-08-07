Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov to Visit Pyongyang Next Week - N. Korean Embassy

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov is expected to pay a visit to the North Korean capital of Pyongyang next week, the North Korean Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov will pay a visit to Pyongyang next week at the [North] Korean side's invitation," the embassy said.

There is no information available about the program of the visit.