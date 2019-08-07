- Home
- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov to Visit Pyongyang Next Week - N. Korean Embassy
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:23 PM
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov is expected to pay a visit to the North Korean capital of Pyongyang next week, the North Korean Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday
"Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov will pay a visit to Pyongyang next week at the [North] Korean side's invitation," the embassy said.
There is no information available about the program of the visit.