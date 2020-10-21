UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Nigerian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:45 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Nigerian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Nigerian Ambassador in Moscow Steve Davies Ugbah have discussed the development of mutually beneficial trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Nigerian Ambassador in Moscow Steve Davies Ugbah have discussed the development of mutually beneficial trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Nigerian ambassador was invited to the Foreign Ministry on the date his mission officially ended.

"The relevant issues connected to the further progressive development of traditionally friendly Russian-Nigerian relations, including the maintenance of intense political dialogue and improvement of mutually beneficial trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, have been discussed during the meeting," the ministry said.

It was added that the ambassador was given the badge For Cooperation, which the Foreign Ministry awarded him for his contribution to the strengthening of multi-faceted cooperation between Russia and Nigeria.

Russia established diplomatic relations with Nigeria on November 25, 1960. The countries have similar perspectives on various international issues. According to Russia's customs service, the volume of trade between the countries reached $421.4 billion in 2019.

